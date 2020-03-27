VALDESE -- While the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread throughout the state, a popular Valdese baking company is doing its best to feed students during the school closure. In addition, the founder of the company announced to The News Herald this week that the store has had a new owner since January.
Old World Baking Company, which opened in December 2017, announced it would provide a free sandwich and drink to school-aged children throughout the school closure.
“For us, it’s just a matter of making sure the kids get something in their stomachs,” he said. “I just want to make sure the kids eat.”
OWBC founder Tony Pizzelanti said the restaurant is partially funding the kids’ lunches through its “dream wall” business sponsors. Pizzelanti said the restaurant is using a combination of its “dream wall” sponsor funds and some of its own funds.
“We have a chalkboard wall on the left-hand side where you walk in,” he said. “What we do is we have some picture frames up around the wall with some business sponsors that place an ad in the picture frame, which costs $50 a month.
“They write their dreams on the chalkboard,” Pizzelanti said. “When we have enough money saved up, we call people up and say, ‘Hey we’re funding your dream.’”
OWBC flew one customer to Arizona in November to see her grandparents for the first time in six months. The company also helped a 9-year-old boy who uses his allowance money to buy snacks for patients at the Hickory VA Clinic.
The establishment’s “pay it forward” wall is part of its dream wall, too.
“We take little Post-it Notes with ideas and place them on the left side of the wall at the Pay It Forward wall,” Pizzelanti said. “The notes will say such things as, ‘One free drink.’ People can walk in, take the notes off the wall and pay for them. Then, they place the receipt on the right side of the wall.”
“If you came in the restaurant and you’re having a bad day, maybe you’re short on cash, or whatever your story may be, you can take the note off the right side of the wall and your meal is paid for,” Pizzelanti said. “We’re fortunate that we live in such a great town. People are so generous here. They’ve really responded to what we do with (the Pay It Forward) wall. We always have more notes on the right side of the wall than we do on the left side.”
“It shows what a great town we live in – where people are so supportive and looking out for their fellow people in town,” Pizzelanti said.
Pizzelanti said the restaurant will provide free lunches to students throughout the closure. On Monday, Gov. Roy Cooper closed all public K-12 schools through at least May 15.
Additionally, the company announced it has 2-pound and 10-pound hamburger blocks, as well as sugar and flour for customers who cannot find these items in grocery stores.
Pizzelanti announced some other large news, telling The News Herald the company has been under new ownership since January, as Candace Carswell is the new store owner.
“We’re still working closely with her,” Pizzelanti said. “The reason we had her (take over the restaurant) is because she has the same exact philosophy we have. Everything we believe in – that’s exactly how she is. She cares about people – she’d give the shirt off her back to you.”
In addition to a similar philosophy, Carswell has “lots of restaurant experience”, according to Pizzelanti.
The best financial offer was from a corporate coffee shop based in the Midwest, but “we did what Valdese needed,” according to Pizzelanti.
“(My wife Theresa and I) never did this for the money,” Pizzelanti said. “This was about creating something special for Valdese.”
Pizzelanti said he has other local business ventures that he will update The News Herald on in the future. Until then, he knows he, his wife and Carswell will continue to provide for the children and families of their community throughout this pandemic.
“I hate to see anyone go without,” Pizzelanti said. “It’s sad that we live in a time where we’re having to have kids go to school to make sure they can eat. For us, it’s sort of humbling to give a sandwich and have it be their only meal until that night. It’s the least we could do.”
