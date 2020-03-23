RALEIGH — North Carolina is extending the closure of schools and ordering some businesses to close as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to take hold of the state.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced in a press conference Monday that schools will be closed to in-class instruction until May 15, but said schools are working on plans for remote learning.
He said he plans to sign an executive order today that will order some businesses to close Wednesday at 5 p.m. until further notice.
Among those businesses are:
» Barber shops, hair salons and nail salons
» Gyms and health clubs
» Movie theaters
» Sweepstakes parlors
Grocery stores and restaurants offering takeout and delivery options will remain open. Cooper encouraged shoppers to avoid panic buying.
Manufacturers are meeting with state officials to discuss switching operations to make critical supplies, Cooper said.
More information will be published as it becomes available.
