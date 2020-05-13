Local residents, some sporting masks, turned out at the Farmers Market in downtown Morganton on Wednesday afternoon to shop for a variety of fresh vegetables, baked goods and handmade items. Main Street Morganton hosts two farmers market each week, one on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at 300 Beach St. and one Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at 111 North Green St.
Buying Fresh
- Photos by Anne Thompson/News Herald correspondent
