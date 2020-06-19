RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has been awarded $1.5 million to support and expand the Hope4NC program, which connects North Carolinians to mental health supports that help them cope and build resilience during times of crisis.
“COVID-19 is taking a toll on the mental health and overall wellness of North Carolinians,” said Kody Kinsley, NCDHHS deputy secretary for behavioral health and intellectual and developmental disabilities. “Anxiety and depression and other behavioral health issues are on the rise. This will fund our Hope4NC program, which provides a direct connection to individuals who are in crisis or seeking help on how to cope, stay healthy and build resiliency during these challenging times.”
The grant will fund the existing Hope4NC Helpline (855-587-3463) and enable a Crisis Counseling Program tailored for COVID-19, which will provide immediate crisis counseling services to people affected by the COVID-19 public health crisis in all 100 North Carolina counties. It is funded through the Federal Emergency Management Agency in coordination with the Center for Mental Health Services within the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
Historically marginalized populations throughout North Carolina have been hit hardest by this virus. The Hope4NC program, along with other efforts by the department, is being designed to provide essential supports and better linkages to care for people in these communities.
Related initiatives include hiring staff members who represent these populations and those with high levels of cultural and linguistic competency as community health workers and certified peer support specialists. The Hope4NC program will support underserved populations as part of these overall efforts, including making referrals for people who are in need of additional services.
“We know that we can’t just talk the talk when it comes to addressing health disparities and improving health equity during this public health crisis, but we have to walk the walk,” Kinsley said. “Our priority focus on historically marginalized populations is evidence of our commitment to doing this better and making our system work better for all people.”
Early in the pandemic, NCDHHS repurposed the existing Hope4NC Helpline (855-587-3463), which was originally created to support behavioral health needs of people after natural disasters. North Carolinians who call the Hope4NC Helpline talk with trained counselors who provide emotional support and share resources on building coping skills during times of crisis. This is a collaborative effort between NCDHHS, the state’s seven local management entities/managed care organizations, North Carolina Emergency Management and REAL Crisis Intervention Inc. Hope4NC Helpline began initial operations statewide in April, serving more than 1,000 people to date. These new funds will also support community-based crisis counselors to further expand the reach of the program.
The Hope4NC Helpline and the Crisis Counseling Program work in coordination with each other as helpline staff connect callers to community-based counselors. These counselors are hired locally throughout the state to provide additional resilience supports for all North Carolinians. The goal of this program is to proactively reach out to people in their communities, eventually through a door-to-door program, though that aspect of the effort will be phased over time as physical outreach is balanced with current public health guidance. Crisis counselors will leverage telehealth tools to supplement and complement more traditional proactive outreach.
The Hope4NC Helpline, 855-587-3463, responds to calls day or night, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
For more information about North Carolina’s response to COVID-19, visit nc.gov/covid19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.