ICARD -- Alumni of East Burke High School now have a website featuring graduates, students and friends of the school at AlwaysEastBurke.com.
“The purposes of the site are to bring together Cavaliers as a community, to remember friends and experiences from the past and to plan future activities,” said Phyllis Garrison, retired East Burke High School teacher and spokesperson for the project.
The name of the site is taken from the last line of the East Burke alma mater, “Remembering always East Burke High.”
Launched in August 2019, the site has three major features. The first is a free, comprehensive directory where graduates are encouraged to sign up. Each person can provide as much or as little contact information as desired. It will not be shared with other sites.
In addition, each month, six graduates are featured with articles and photographs profiling their careers and acknowledging how their high school teachers, classes and activities influenced their lives. A variety of careers have been featured, including entertainment, finance, law, health care and local government. A special effort has been made to feature business owners of all types, as well as numerous educators ranging from elementary teachers to coaches to principals to college presidents.
“The personal stories are very inspiring,” Garrison said. “The graduates speak so passionately about their jobs, and it is very gratifying to know how they were motivated by various teachers and by participation in high school activities.”
The third feature is the newly added “In Memoriam” section, where people can pay tribute to Cavalier students and faculty who have died. The first graduate to be memorialized is Eric Cranford, who lost his life at the Pentagon during the terrorist attack on Sept. 11, 2001.
“We have received so much positive feedback on this site, and we don’t want to forget anyone, especially those who live on in our memory,” Garrison said.
The website’s creators plan to add more sections to the site to feature school history, including subjects such as music, clubs, sports and art. There also is an “Always East Burke” Facebook page, where people can interact with others and share photos and memories.
Since the school first opened in the fall of 1974, many thousands of young people have passed through its halls and gone out into the world to pursue their dreams. The main mission of this site is to be a place where they can come together.
“I think it is important to keep up with the people you went to school with,” said Buddy Armour, a longtime member of the Burke County Board of Education. “Life can take many, many turns. I know I want to know where my classmates are, if they are all OK (and) if there is something I can do for them. Our time at school, for the most part, is what shapes us. This website helps East Burke attendees celebrate that fact.”
Sam Wilkinson, a retired East Burke teacher and member of the Burke County Board of Education, agreed.
“I loved being a member of the East Burke family, and I keep up with hundreds of my former students,” he said. “I encourage all Cavaliers to visit this site frequently, sign up on the directory and continue to be a part of that family. Everyone is welcome.”
Anyone who would like to suggest someone to be featured or would like to pay tribute to a student or teacher who has passed is asked to email AlwaysEastBurke@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.