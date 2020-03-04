BOILING SPRINGS —The Gardner-Webb University Board of Trustees recently recognized five board members for their outstanding service to GWU and contributions in their communities.
Dr. Rance Henderson and the Rev. Dr. Bob Shepherd, both of Morganton, were among those who were honored. They were presented the title of trustee emeriti by Jennifer Marion Mills, board chair, at the university’s annual scholarship luncheon, which gives scholarship donors a chance to meet the recipients of their funds.
Henderson started serving as a trustee in 1980 and went on to serve several terms over the past 30 years. Both he and his wife, Betty, have been longtime friends and supporters of Gardner-Webb. They have contributed substantially to the field of deaf education, and Henderson previously served as the superintendent and director for the North Carolina Schools for the Deaf.
Henderson is a Gardner-Webb honorary doctorate recipient and has received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine award. He and his wife founded the Rance and Betty Henderson Endowed Scholarship Fund, which provides financial help to worthy students.
Shepherd has touched and enriched countless lives through his work in ministry—which includes a lengthy relationship with Gardner-Webb—for nearly 60 years. He published a book about his experiences appropriately titled, “A Shepherd’s Joys in Fields of Service.”
Shepherd’s association with GWU began when he served as vice president for development in the 1980s and 1990s. He helped make history at the university when the Bob D. Shepherd Endowed Chair in Biblical Studies was established and named in his honor in 1998, the first of its kind at Gardner-Webb.
Throughout his life, Shepherd has served in more than a dozen churches, primarily as a pastor or interim pastor. In 1994, he retired from First Baptist Church of Morganton, where he was named pastor emeritus.
