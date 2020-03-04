The Whisnants will host “The 2020 Whisnants Homecoming” at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 6, and at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, at CoMMA, at 401 S College St. in Morganton.
The Whisnants, a gospel singing group, tour nearly 180 days throughout the year. Each year in March, they celebrate coming home to Morganton, where Jeff Whisnant, one of the original members of the group was born and raised. Other members of the group include Jeff’s wife, Susan, their two sons, Austin and Ethan, and Aaron Hise.
Since the group began singing in 2001, they have had 14 No. 1 songs on the gospel charts, “Singing News.” They also received numerous “Top Five Song” awards. In 2019, the group received nominations from “Singing News” subscribers, including “Trio of the Year,” “Favorite Alto” and “Song of The Year” for “Faithful.”
The Whisnants will perform songs from the group’s latest CD, titled, “He Will Be God.” Austin and Ethan Whisnant will sing from their new CD, titled, “Man of Your Word.”
Other nationally known groups performing Friday night include:
» Mylon Hayes Family, from Hudson, nominated by “Singing News” subscribers for “Favorite Mixed Group” for the past several years.
» Primitive Quartet, from Candler, nominated for “Favorite Band.”
» Karen Peck and New River, from Dahlonega, Georgia, nominated for the Dove Award and Grammy Award in 2019. Peck received “Soprano of The Year” for the past three years.
“The Mylon Hayes Family has been a part of the Homecoming since we started,” Susan said. “They are quickly becoming one of the nation’s favorite family groups. Primitive Quartet is known in the bluegrass/Southern gospel industry as one of the best.”
The group has added a matinee performance this year, which will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday and is called the "Gerald Wolfe's Gospel Music Hymn-Sing." Performers joining The Whisnants will include:
» Greater Vision
» The Mylon Hayes Family
» The Mark Trammell Quartet
Groups performing Saturday night include:
» Greater Vision, who won “Favorite Trio of The Year” in 2019 and several years previously.
» Joseph Habedank, who won “Favorite Soloist of the Year” for the past three years, and this year was nominated for a Grammy.
» Mark Trammell Quartet, nominated for “Quartet of the Year” every year. Trammell has won “Favorite Baritone” for the last several years.
“Rodney Griffin of Greater Vision has won ‘Song Writer of the Year’ 20 years in a row,” Susan said. “This will be Joseph’s first year at our homecoming (and) Mark is an icon in our industry.”
Susan shared her favorite song and how singing makes her feel.
“The crowd always loves when we sing ‘New Day Dawning,’” she said. “It’s a crowd favorite. It was No. 1 in May 2006, and nominated for a Dove Award. The songs we sing still minister to our hearts every time we sing them.”
Tickets are $20 a person for regular reserved seating, $25 for artist circle seating. Tickets for both nights are available at a discounted rate of $35. Tickets should be purchased before the event, but will be available at the door if seating is still available.
To buy tickets, call 800-939-7469 or visit www.comma online.org.
To listen to song samples, find out more about the tour locations or buy a CD, visit www.Whisnants.com.
