The Historic Burke Foundation has announced its schedule of docent-guided tours of the historic Burke County Courthouse for March:
» Thursday, March 5: Calvin Sossoman
» Wednesday, March 11: Susan Houck
» Tuesday, March 17: Peg Windmiller
» Thursday, March 19: Calvin Sossoman
» Tuesday, March 24: Peg Windmiller
» Wednesday, March 25: Susan McCann
» Thursday, March 26: Calvin Sossoman
» Tuesday, March 31: Peg Windmiller
All tours will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and are free to attend. For more information, call the HBF office at 828-437-4104.
