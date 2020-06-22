Because the cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Burke County, Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge will continue its no visitor policy for the safety of patients, employees and community.
“We realize that other hospitals, including our partners in Atrium Health, have eased visitor restrictions, but we felt like we needed to be cautious as we navigate each new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jon Mercer, chief operating officer of CHS Blue Ridge. “We will continually reevaluate our visitor policies on a weekly basis based on the trends we see in our community. We know how important it can be to have someone by your side when you seek medical care.”
Hospital patients will continue to have access to and help with devices such as cell phones, tablets and pads, allowing them to communicate with family members.
“Blue Ridge continues setting a standard for ‘COVID-Safe’ care with enhanced safety measures across all locations,” said Mercer. “Before your next visit, please review our latest visitor policies, restrictions and exceptions. If you have any questions or concerns, our care teams are here to help.”
Until further notice:
» No visitors will be allowed in the inpatient care areas. Labor and Delivery patients will be allowed one visitor throughout the duration of care.
» All patients (asymptomatic and symptomatic) must wear a mask upon arrival or when outside of room (walking, going for tests, receiving therapy, etc.).
» Patients who have personal/homemade/cloth/dust masks are all permitted. Otherwise, Blue Ridge will provide a mask. Masks should be used in an extended fashion, storing in manner to protect from contamination. Discard when soiled, wet or damaged.
» Anyone coming to the hospital for tests, procedures or lab work will be screened, including a temperature check and must wear a mask which completely covers the mouth and nose at all times. You’ll also be expected to stay six-feet away from others.
» Remain in designated waiting areas at all times.
For Blue Ridge Medical Group practices, one visitor may come with a patient to their office visit if they need clinical or emotional support. Patients are not allowed to switch visitors during the visit.
The visitor must:
» Be at least 18 years of age and in good health
» Undergo a screening process, including a temperature check
» Wear a mask which completely covers the mouth and nose at all times and are expected to stay six feet away from others. Visitors are asked to supply their own masks
» Have a cell phone or mobile device, so they will know when the patient is ready to be seen or stay with patient (if there is space)
» Follow all social distancing and safety guidance. This includes wearing masks and hand washing
