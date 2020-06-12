Venues that host large gatherings are taking a hit as statewide restrictions put in place to keep people safe from COVID-19 have effectively shuttered them. Owners/managers of two local venues recently described how the pandemic has impacted them:
» Morganton Community House
The Morganton Community House closed March 19 to comply with the shutdown, according to Becca Stephens, events and business coordinator for the venue. She said the Community House normally hosts 650-700 events per year, including fundraisers, weddings, showers, class reunions, awards banquets, dances, and all manner of community meetings. So far, 145 events scheduled to take place have been canceled.
“Many of them have rescheduled to a later date, but like a lot of things, just won’t happen until next year,” Stephens said. “We did continue to cater to community partners, providing lunches to essential business two to three days a week.”
Morganton City Manager Sally Sandy noted how the shutdown impacted the Community House’s operation.
“Part-time employees were let go,” Sandy said. “Full-time employees’ work duties and work schedules were adjusted to fit current needs. The Community House has continued catering business through the last several months. We are extremely grateful to our community partners who have used our services in this manner. The new orders and a relaxing on indoor dining numbers has helped the Community House to serve some groups.”
Stephens estimated that the venue is only doing about 32 percent of its normal business.
“I don’t know that you can ever make the losses back up,” Stephens said. “Customers continue to try and reschedule their meetings only to have to reschedule again due to the slower than expected opening. We try to keep our staff to a very limited number and our costs as low as possible.”
She shared her hopes for the Community House moving forward. The venue has opened with limited occupancy in response to Phase 2 of restrictions.
“We look forward to welcoming back our regularly scheduled meetings and clubs,” Stephens said. “These groups meet here on a weekly, biweekly or monthly basis and are like family to us. We miss seeing all of our customers and realize this will be a process of letting smaller groups come back and larger groups down the road to ensure that we are all safe and healthy.”
For more information on holding an event at the Morganton Community House, contact Stephens at 828-438-5364, ext. 1, or rstephens@ci.morganton.nc.us.
» Silver Fork Winery
Before the pandemic hit, Silver Fork Winery hosted many events in its Tasting Room and The Pavilion at Silver Fork, said Jennifer Foulides, who owns the winery with her husband, Ed.
She said The Pavilion, which has hosted events, such as weddings, birthdays, reunions and corporate functions, has been closed since mid-March. The venue normally sees 30-35 events per year, but many people are rescheduling or canceling.
“Out of our April and May events, only two events were canceled due to restrictions and other financial concerns due to job loss, etc.,” Foulides said. “The other events were rescheduled for later in the year or pushed to 2021. Since Phase 2 was announced, many couples are reaching out to start booking their weddings, which is good to see. We’ve had three new wedding bookings last week alone, so that’s a positive sign. I’m running wedding promotions to help them save money and to encourage them to start booking, too.”
The Tasting Room has remained open for to-go orders and shipping.
“The Tasting Room has been our only source of income, as The Pavilion has been shut down,” Foulides said. “We host weekly live music on Saturdays and also movie nights during the summer. During the statewide restrictions, we stopped weekly music in mid-March. We were able to kick back up with music and limited capacity over the last two weeks. Since Phase 2, we are happy to see customer traffic coming back in and enjoying the view, wine and music.”
She said they will be careful as they bring back wine tasting events.
“We are not doing wine tastings at this time, especially in the building,” Foulides said. “We are only providing glasses and bottles. As we move into Phase 3, we may consider opening the inside Tasting Room for wine tastings.”
She looks forward to getting back to business as usual.
“My hope is that we continue to move through a measured approach for customers and social distancing that allows our business to still be profitable while keeping everyone safe,” Foulides said. “It takes time for folks to feel safe again and venture out, but we are so glad to start seeing those smiling faces again!”
For more information about holding an event at Silver Fork Winery, contact 828-391-8783 or sil verforkwinery.com.
