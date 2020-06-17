The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying economic downturn have forced the ministry to adapt, shifting the way it operates to accommodate new challenges. Programs such as WOW and the monthly food distribution have adjusted to new guidelines, while other emerging needs, such as masks and other personal protective equipment, have surfaced.
In late March, Asheville Buncombe Institute for Parity Achievement, an Asheville-based nonprofit, donated 1,200 face masks to The Outreach Center to be used specifically for minority and vulnerable populations in Burke County. TOC has worked hard to fulfill ABIPA’s goal of distributing the masks to community centers, black churches and other underserved minority populations, according to Bianca Moses, director of community relations for the center.
“These communities are seeing much higher rates of COVID,” Moses said. “A lot of it is because they don’t have as much access to the personal protective equipment they need.”
ABIPA’s mask initiative goes beyond Burke County.
“They didn’t just do this for us,” she explained. “They are working on getting masks into the hands of minorities and vulnerable populations all over western North Carolina.”
According to ABIPA’s website, the group’s mission is to promote economic, social and health parity achievement for African-Americans and other people of color in Buncombe County through advocacy, education, research and community partnerships. Executive director JéWana Grier-McEachin explained that it takes a multi-layered approach to promoting health care among western North Carolina’s African-American population.
“We focus specifically on prevention and disease self-management, but we know our approach has to be multi-layered,” Grier-McEachin said, “We know we have to address your physical, mental, economic and social health to be effective.”
Grier-McEachin believes this holistic approach to disease prevention is more important than ever in the face of the pandemic, especially in underserved communities. From disparities in income, education and access to health care, Grier McEachin pointed to social and economic factors that combine to make communities of color more susceptible to COVID-19.
“Almost every health condition that exists in North Carolina is more prevalent in the African-American community,” Grier-McEachin said. “So a lot of the underlying conditions that make people more prone to contracting or dying from this illness are already there.”
Since receiving the donation from ABIPA, The Outreach Center has distributed masks to members of underserved communities throughout Burke County. Moses said it has worked with the Pregnancy Care Center, The Meeting Place Mission, Early Head Start, and several local churches, as well as the center’s ministries and programs, to distribute the masks to those at high risk. In addition to this, it has worked to get masks into the hands of Morganton’s Hispanic community, distributing them to migrant farm workers and using other methods to reach those who might not be aware of the risks of the virus or the resources available to them.
“We followed the school buses when they were giving out food and handed out masks to people at the distribution sites,” Moses said. “I’ve also been carrying them around in my car in case I run across someone who doesn’t have a mask.”
She explained that she has developed a habit of asking people if they need a mask wherever she goes. She says that she has given out dozens of masks this way as she goes about her daily activities.
Moses said the center’s supply of masks is depleted. Grier-McEachin is working on a partnership with the United Way of Asheville and Buncombe County, which she hopes will make thousands more available to The Outreach Center and other agencies in Burke County and western North Carolina.
For more information on The Outreach Center, visit theout reachcenter.org.
