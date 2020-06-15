Options Inc., the only domestic violence shelter in Burke County, needs help from the community to continue its mission to protect victims of domestic violence and abuse.
In a letter to the organization’s supporters, Kristy Graf, executive director of Options, said funding for the shelter is down an estimated $60,000 because it was not able to hold its annual fundraiser, the Art of Chocolate, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and statewide restrictions.
“Our United Way funds have also been suspended, until further notice, due to their fundraising efforts being negatively impacted by the pandemic also,” Graf wrote.
At the same time, demand for Options’ services is increasing, because victims find themselves sheltering in place with their abusers.
“COVID-19 has increased stress for everyone,” Graf wrote. “If there is domestic violence in a relationship, stress becomes a catalyst for more violence. Many face more lethal dangers than the virus. The isolation gave abusers time to manipulate and abuse their partners and children.”
She cited a statistic from “Psychology Today” that predicts a 20 percent increase in domestic violence cases reported worldwide due to the pandemic.
Victims who are granted shelter at Options are offered a variety of services for free that go beyond having a safe place to stay, including sexual assault victim advocacy, domestic violence court advocacy and therapy.
“We are open 24 hours a day and have a 24-hour crisis line, because we have to be here when the victim can escape,” Graf wrote.
In response to the increased demand for services and dire budget situation, Options has launched a funding initiative called the “500 Who Care Campaign.”
“Our goal is for 500 people to donate to Options to make a stand against domestic and sexual violence,” Graf wrote. “We need your support more than ever. I know our community is facing challenging times, but I also know that my hometown is strong.”
People who would like to make a donation may do so by check or credit card, according to the organization. Checks should be made payable to “Options” and mailed to PO Box 2512, Morganton, NC 28680. To donate online, visit www.optionsburkecounty.org and click on the “donate” button.
Graf said donations of $100 or more will be recognized on Options’ Facebook page.
She encouraged people to consider making a donation so the organization can continue saving lives and helping people heal.
“Our doors have never closed during this pandemic, and we want to keep it that way,” Graf wrote.
