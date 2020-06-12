Greenway Public Transportation’s summer program called “Passport to Adventure” has been amended to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“This year, due to these extraordinary times, the program is tailored to the digital sphere — that you can still do on board the bus, on your mobile device — including guided audio narration of points of interest along routes, fun activities (a pro-kindness game!) and poetry on board accessible online,” said Aaron Kohrs, mobility manager for Greenway. “We have decided to offer a free ‘Travel Training 2.0’ — where a guide (me) can ride along with a person to talk about points of interest along the route, like history facts or upcoming community events.”
He said the passport is available at www.mygreenway.org, as well as a QR code linked to route information, a guided narration of offerings along routes and prizes.
“Greenway is a company committed to the community’s ability to go places,” Kohrs said in a previous News Herald article. “We know we are in extraordinary times and have tailored our summer program to those riding public transit at this time for their personal enrichment and enjoyment.”
For information on Passport to Adventure, visit mygreenway.org, Greenway’s Facebook page or call 828-465-7640.
