HICKORY - Eagle Rock Camp has partnered with Project Healing Heroes for a special pilot program that teaches veterans and active duty military new ways to heal from the moral and spiritual wounds of war.
The presentation, called “What Happens in War Doesn't Stay in War,” will take place from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, April 19 at Corinth Reformed United Church at 150 16th Ave. NW in Hickory and will be given by Lt. Col. David F. Tharp, PsyD., an acclaimed clinical psychologist, combat veteran and author.
Attendees will learn how deployment affects our warriors, their families and our communities, a topic in line with Eagle Rock Camp’s mission to teach military families how to heal from the moral and spiritual wounds of war.
The event is free to attend and refreshments will be served. Those interested in attending must RSVP by visiting http://bit.ly/3cpSvwM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.