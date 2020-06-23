HICKORY – Registration is underway for the Catawba Science Center’s 2020 Summer Fun Science Camps.
CSC’s Summer Fun is currently open to rising first- through ninth-graders, with a multitude of classes aimed at every age group within that range, and will run through August 14.
During this unprecedented time of social distancing, CSC will ensure that camp is a safe experience for all. Guidelines passed down from state and local officials will be adhered to, including the wearing of face coverings, social distancing, limited class sizes and more. To view the complete COVID-19 policy, visit catawbascience.org.
Classes are flexible for those with busy schedules. Parents can choose one or multiple weeks of exciting and fun-filled classes for their children. SciFun classes are offered from 10 a.m. to noon; Sunrise Science from 7:30-10 a.m.; and Afternoon Adventures from noon to 5:30 p.m. All day options also are available.
Camps offered cover everything from the science of forensics, weather, sound and so much more. Campers can work with CSC’s animal care staff to learn what it takes to care for CSC’s live animals, extract DNA from bacteria, find out about electricity and learn about 3D printing.
“Enroll your child into CSC’s Summer Fun Camps, and watch your child discover the joys of science and wonder for themselves,” CSC staff said.
Scholarships and payment plans are available. For more information on classes or how to register, visit www.CatawbaScience.org or call 828-322-8169.
