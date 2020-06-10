A local church is doing its part to spread the light of hope during these trying times.
First Baptist Church of Morganton is asking its members and neighbors to turn on their porch lights every evening during the month of June as a symbolic gesture of solidarity with the community.
The initiative is called “Porch Lights of Hope,” and was initially intended to honor health care worker heroes, first responders and essential workers on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19, as well as the memory of those who have died and lost loved ones in the pandemic.
Over the last few weeks, however, nationwide protests in response to the death of George Floyd have added another dimension to the project, said the Rev. Fred Schuszler, First Baptist’s minister of Christian education and spiritual formation. Schuszler said the church also wants to honor minorities who have been hurt by bigotry and oppressive, unjust policies, as well as all who seek racial justice, reconciliation and peacemaking.
“We think this is a wonderful way for us to affirm that beautiful Scripture from John 1:5,” Schuszler said. “The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.”
He said the idea originated with Jaynie Foster, a member of First Baptist, who began turning on her porch light the night after Governor Cooper issued the statewide stay-at-home order in March.
“The stay-at-home order was the most devastating event in my lifetime,” Foster said. “I remember 9/11, and it was frightening, but having been a registered nurse for 41 years, this pandemic has been more than breathtaking.”
Foster said that she wanted to do something to reach out to her friends and neighbors who are health care professionals.
“There was nothing that I knew to do except to go back to the Bible and remember what it says about shining the light into the deepest darkness,” Foster said. “So, I just turned on my porch light, and that’s how it started.”
Foster has turned on her porch light every night since the stay-at-home order was issued. She hopes her simple gesture will spread hope to those who have suffered from the virus, as well as people working on the front lines of the fight against it.
Schuszler saw what Foster was doing on social media and began encouraging the entire church to join in the effort. He also wants to invite members of the community to participate as well. Anyone can become a part of the initiative by keeping their porch lights on through the month of June.
“We’d love to see other churches and organizations get involved,” he said. “Personally, I hope to see entire neighborhoods with their lights on.”
In addition to communicating hope, Schuszler also believes the initiative will provide a creative way for the church to continue to come together during a time when it has been unable to gather for worship.
“We are still not having public services,” he said. “That will probably continue at least through the month of June, but this allows us to be collaborative with one another and interactive with the community.”
According to Schuszler, the words collaborative and interactive have been key concepts church leaders have been emphasizing throughout the shutdown.
“We’ve been struggling to figure out how to do it safely,” he said. “We’ve always been a mission-minded church, and we don’t want that to stop just because we’re temporarily unable to worship together. The gospel has to impact the world around us if we are going to be faithful to the message of Jesus.”
He said the “Porch Lights of Hope” initiative is only one small symbolic gesture, but he is committed to finding more innovative ways to continue to shine the light of hope.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.