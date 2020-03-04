WILKESBORO — Over the past two decades, hundreds of young musicians have taken part in the Acoustic Kids programming at MerleFest.
This year — the showcase’s 20th anniversary — young musicians from the MerleFest audience will once again step onstage and perform in Andy May’s Acoustic Kids Showcases. Some participants are just learning to play their instrument, some play just for the fun of it, and some go on to international renown.
Put on by longtime music educator and accomplished multi-instrumentalist Andy May, Acoustic Kids is open to any musicians ages 16 or younger who register online before March 15.
Their accompanists may be any age, and mixed-age groups are accepted — including family bands. Music teachers often accompany their students, using the program to give their students a real-life performance experience that is difficult to find elsewhere.
No matter their skill level, Acoustic Kids celebrates young musicians’ achievements, and each year, a stream of young musicians heads to Merlefest to create their own “Music, Moments and Memories” in Acoustic Kids showcases. A festival wristband is required to participate, but there is no additional charge.
“Andy has a remarkable ability to make kids feel welcomed and valued as a person and [a] musical contributor,” said Sara Watkins, multiyear Acoustic Kids participant with Nickel Creek at the Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, Kan. “I’m so glad Acoustic Kids has stayed involved in the community, because not only does it give all these kids good memories, but as the kids grow up they’ll remember that their contribution is important.”
The Acoustic Kids Ambassadors, which debuted at MerleFest in 2014, is a spinoff of the regular showcases.
It shines a spotlight on young musicians who are planning to make a career of playing. The Ambassadors will play the Cabin Stage on Saturday, giving the audience a chance to get to know these young emerging artists and be reassured that “the music is in good hands.”
Registration and more information can be found at andymay.com/acous tic-kids-merlefest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.