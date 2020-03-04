VALDESE
The Old Rock School will conclude its Concerts at The Rock season with a performance by Carolina Blue Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Carolina Blue is a Brevard-based band whose roots run deep in the tradition of Bill Monroe. The band was formed in 2007 after the release of the album “Nothing So Blue” by Bobby Powell and Tim Jones.
Carolina Blue won the South Carolina state bluegrass championship at RenoFest in 2011. And on Feb. 2, Carolina Blue was the recipient of the National SPBGMA Awards’ accolades for Entertainers of the Year, Bluegrass Band of the Year (Overall), Vocal Group of the Year and Album of the Year, “I Hear Bluegrass Calling Me.”
The band appeared on the hit TV show “Song Of The Mountains,” as well as “The Bluegrass Trail” series on RFD TV. Its repertoire consists of original songs, many bluegrass favorites and gospel, too, all done in the traditional style. Its most recent Pinecastle Records release, “I Hear Bluegrass Calling Me,” debuted on Billboard’s Top 5 Bluegrass Albums chart, has recently made its debut on the National Bluegrass Survey’s Top 15 Albums chart, and has produced its No. 1 hit song, “Rusty Rails.”
Band members are Powell on guitar and vocals, Jones on mandolin and vocals, Reese Combs on upright bass and vocals, James McDowell on banjo and vocals, as well as American and Canadian Grand Master Champion Aynsley Porchak on fiddle, a recipient of the 2018 International Bluegrass Music Association’s Momentum Instrumentalist Award.
“We are looking forward to an amazing season finale with Carolina Blue,” said Morrissa Angi community affairs director for the town of Valdese. “The Old Rock School is the perfect place to hear all your bluegrass favorites. We hope to continue this tradition with next year’s season.”
The 2020-21 Concerts at The Rock season lineup will be announced in April and season tickets will go on sale in June.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and tickets will be available at the presale ticket price of $20 per person until 5 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets will be $25 at the door. To order, call 828-879-2129 or order online at concertsattherock.com.
For information on all events in Valdese and the Old Rock School, go to visitvaldese.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.