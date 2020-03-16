The city of Morganton Municipal Auditorium has announced that it will cancel the remainder of this 34th season.
A statement on its website says: “In response to growing concern about the potential spread of COVID-19 in our community, and in accordance with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CoMMA is canceling the remainder of its 34th season out of an abundance of caution.
An American in Paris, Edwin McCain, and Bandstand have all been canceled. There will be options available to ticket holders for these shows.”
The website says CoMMA will be offering a show credit to ticket holders for these shows so that they may see a show during the next season at no additional charge. CoMMA will also be offering the option for ticket holders to donate the cost of their ticket to these shows to CoMMA, to support CoMMA’s ongoing mission to bring the arts and world-class performances to Morganton. Lastly, a refund option will be available to ticket holders.
“Obviously, this is not ideal, but we feel this is the smartest and safest option for our community,” said CoMMA Director Mike Musick. “We look forward to continuing to provide excellent entertainment to our community in our upcoming 35th season.”
