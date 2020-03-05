movie times

Friday through Sunday, March 6-8

Marquee Cinemas

101 S. Green St.

Morganton, NC 28655

Movieline — 828-437-4640

ONWARD (PG) 109 MINS.

Friday 3:10, 6:15, 6:40, 8:50 p.m.

Saturday, Sunday 12:10, 12:40, 3:10, 6:15, 6:40, 8:50 p.m.

3D ONWARD (PG) 109 MINS.

Friday 3:40, 9:20 p.m.

Saturday, Sunday 3:40, 9:20 p.m.

THE WAY BACK (R) 108 MINS.

Friday 4:15, 7:15, 9:50 p.m.

Saturday, Sunday 1:15, 4:15, 7:15, 9:50 p.m.

THE INVISIBLE MAN (R) 125 MINS.

Friday 3:50, 6:50, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday, Sunday 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40 p.m.

THE CALL OF THE WILD (PG) 105 MINS.

Friday 3:30, 6:30, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday, Sunday 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:05 p.m.

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG (PG) 100 MINS.

Friday 4:45, 7:10, 9:35 p.m.

Saturday, Sunday 11:55 a.m., 2:20, 4:45, 7:10, 9:35 p.m.

BAD BOYS FOR LIFE (R) 123 MINS.

Friday 3:20, 6:20, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday, Sunday 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:10 p.m.

