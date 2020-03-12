Friday through Sunday, March 13-15
Marquee Cinemas
101 S. Green St.
Morganton, NC 28655
Movieline — 828-437-4640
BLOODSHOT (PG-13) 109 MINS.
Friday 4, 7, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday, Sunday 1, 4, 7, 9:40 p.m.
THE HUNT (R) 89 MINS.
Friday 5, 7:20, 9:45 p.m.
Saturday, Sunday 12:05, 2:30, 5, 7:20, 9:45 p.m.
I STILL BELIEVE (PG) 115 MINS.
Friday 3:40, 6:40, 9:35 p.m.
Saturday, Sunday 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:35 p.m.
ONWARD (PG) 109 MINS.
Friday 3:30, 6:30, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday, Sunday 11 a.m., 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:10 p.m.
THE WAY BACK (R) 108 MINS.
Friday 4:15, 7:15, 9:50 p.m.
Saturday, Sunday 1:40, 4:15, 7:15, 9:50 p.m.
THE INVISIBLE MAN (R) 125 MINS.
Friday 3:50, 6:50, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday, Sunday 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40 p.m.
THE CALL OF THE WILD (PG) 105 MINS.
Friday 3:20, 6:20, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sunday 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9 p.m.
