The Iredell County Health Department was notified on Monday afternoon of the first presumptive positive case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county. The results have been sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention laboratory for final confirmation, according to a release from the department.
At this time, the individual is isolating at home and willingly cooperating with public health officials, the release states. Iredell County Health Department team members are monitoring the individual during their isolation and are identifying any close contacts to monitor symptoms and contain potential spread. To protect individual privacy, no further information will be shared. This represents an isolated case, the release states.
“The Iredell County Health Department is making all efforts to protect the health and well-being of this individual and the general public,” said the Iredell County Health Director, Jane Hinson. COVID-19 is currently not widespread in Iredell County, the department says.
