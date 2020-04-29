When John Prine died due to COVID-19, it was a gut punch about the current condition of our country. Prine would have been one of the best people to write the story of this bizarre twist in world history. He would have told our story. It would have been brutally honest with a splash of irony. He would have made sense of these things. Because he was a touring musician, he’d tell the same story over and over again basically the same way every time.
The weird thing about Prine’s death was the thinking that we had lost more than a great story-teller and musician. We lost someone we could relate to, who sang from our side of the fence, about experiences that we knew — it felt like this thing was real and that COVID-19 could really kill any of us.
The day I heard the news, I went for a long walk to get my heart rate elevated, but in my mind all I could hear were various singers’ voices singing Prime’s words: “Just give me one thing that I can hold onto / To believe in this living is just a hard way to go.” While the news is but one frustrating report after another, those words were somehow soothing in the voices of Bonnie Raitt, Susan Tedeschi, Dave Matthews, an army of contestants on “The Voice,” and Prine himself.
I started that day with the news on, which was a terrible mistake. I should never start my days like that, especially because the reporting, on all channels, has more to do The Donald than it does an explanation of the invisible plight of an invisible threat happening around us — no story, only spectacle. It made me feel incredibly nostalgic about news that informed and connected instead of inciting. I long for a local newspaper that tells me what’s going on locally, with my friends across town, with my friends across the county. I long for a story, a narrative that just tells the truth. Thinking about such things is like staring at that antique poster of an old rodeo hung on the wall reminding me of a time that once was but never will be again.
The beauty of Prime’s lyrics lay in his sober vision of reality (coincidentally, a lyrical vision that could rhyme “alcohol” with “Montreal”). It sounds weird in a generation when people are angry-drunk on their own politics, but Prine had given us a whole world of stories for their own sake, leaving the interpretations to his listeners. True stories don’t care what you think of them because they just ARE.
Sadly and somewhat poetically, John Prine’s death is just like that. He didn’t die to make a political statement or create a spectacle. He died because the novel coronavirus killed him. It may be old fashioned to care about such things like Prine’s kind of story-telling, but we’re looking for “one thing that we can hold onto.” I have some ideas about that, but maybe it’s no more complicated than simply telling the story of how he died. I think the first step is telling the truth, brutally honest with a splash of irony, over and over again, basically the same way every time.
News Herald Correspondent Jonathan Henley is a United Methodist pastor, former host of Road Signs radio show, and a music fan. He writes a weekly column for The News Herald. Contact him at roadsignsradio@gmail.com.
