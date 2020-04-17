Pearl Jam is one of the rare rock bands, along with the Rolling Stones and U2, who have managed to stay together mostly intact while generating new music over a span of decades. Hard core “classic rock” fans might have missed Pearl Jam in the ‘90s out of sheer closed-minded stubbornness, but now the band’s longevity has at least earned them a place among the gallery of rock legends.
For over three decades, Pearl Jam has continued to create, to challenge, to evolve, to grow a global following, and even to escalate the raw energy of their live performances. And, by God, we need them right now. The release of their new album, Gigaton, couldn’t have come at a better time for a world that desperately needs to unify amid the storm of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The record itself has traces of the band’s history all throughout, but it has a completely different feel from anything the band has ever done. And you have to admire the band for stretching their legs a bit and moving in completely new directions that also reveal the residue of unexpected influences like U2 (the instrumentals and harmonies on “Quick Escape” sound almost like a U2 mashup and “Alright” sounds like any number of meditative pieces Bono and The Edge have come up with) and the Talking Heads (Eddie Vedder’s vocals especially on “Dance of the Clairvoyants” are reminiscent of David Byrne’s work).
The high energy that typifies Pearl Jam’s approach to rock music and especially their concerts is there from the beginning with the opening tracks, “Whoever Said” and “Superblood Wolf Moon.” But the real rocking gems on the record are “Never Destination” and “Take the Long Way” (which makes a nod to Freddie Mercury: “hammer to fall”), both with the driving presence of Matt Cameron’s drums, Jeff Ament's pulsing bass, and Stone Gossard’s relentless rhythm guitar combined with Mike McCready’s wailing and grooving lead guitar.
A song like “Buckle Up” sounds almost unlike anything else Pearl Jam has done, and Vedder’s voice is otherworldly and deeply sensitive. “Comes Then Goes,” which sounds like Led Zeppelin acoustic work, conveys some of Vedder’s deepest lyrical awareness of the ravages of time on ideals and friendships (complete with a direct homage to Pete Townsend). “Alright” and “Seven O’Clock” are paired wonderfully in terms of both their subject matter and the music that conveys it. They feel somewhat odd in the Pearl Jam catalogue, but they mark a less frantic, more reflective tone for the band — which is saying something for a band that made its trade on introspection. “Seven O’Clock,” however, is the most directly political song on the record, though just about every song has something to say to 2020. “Retrograde” is fascinating little acoustic ditty that carries some of the strongest lyrics, spiritually strong lyrics that reflect on an acceptance, even a surrender to the momenta of history and time, making the song the grown version of the man who 29 years sang that he’d “ride the wave where it takes me” — he’s still an activist, but now a wiser man who sees the big picture of how experience reveals new insight when combined a more meditative presence. That sentiment of looking backward for directions forward climaxes in the thesis that Pearl Jam characteristically places in the last song of the album,“River Cross” — the line “share the light won’t hold us down” is both a defiant political statement and a surrender to a higher purpose.
Gigaton marks the sonic and lyrical evolution of a band that once defined a generation of rock. Gone is the angst and wild energy of a band trying to define itself, of five people questing for something real and true in music and in their lives. In those early days of Ten, Vs, and Vitalogy, Vedder’s lyrics were spot on for what GenXers lived, felt and believed and what the band was discovering about fame, addiction, influence, pain and joy — they (we) were discovering life. But rather than planting themselves firmly in the ground they had already tilled, they chose to continue evolving as they grew older.
Gigaton isn’t a rehash of “the hits,” but it’s a much more mature work, particularly in its lyrics, that presents nuance and dynamic, while staying true to the weird mutations of punk and hard rock that made them so powerful for so long. To be sure it’s a fascinating experience to hear Gigaton in its entirety because it both does and doesn’t sound like Pearl Jam — which makes it exactly the record we need right now.
News Herald Correspondent Jonathan Henley is a United Methodist pastor, former host of Road Signs radio show, and a music fan. He writes a weekly column for The News Herald. Contact him at roadsignsradio@gmail.com.
