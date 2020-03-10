HICKORY — The hilarious romantic comedy “Shakespeare in Love” continues its run this weekend in the Jeffers Theatre. The performances will run through March 22.
The play centers on a young William Shakespeare who’s struggling to write a new play for the Rose, a theater in London. By a strange set of circumstances, William meets Viola de Lesseps, who becomes his new muse for his latest work. The show is a comedic love letter to the greatest writer in the English language and the theater he called home.
“Shakespeare in Love” premiered at the Noel Coward Theatre in London’s West End in July 2014. In February 2017, the first U.S. production of the play occurred at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. Lee Hall, the playwright who adapted “Shakespeare in Love” from the 1998 movie, has been a writer in residence at the Royal Shakespeare Company.
Performances of “Shakespeare in Love” are Fridays and Saturdays, March 13-14 and 20-21, at 8 p.m., Thursdays, March 12 and 19, at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays, March 15 and 22, at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets for Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and $10 for students and youth 18 and younger. Thursday night tickets are $16 for all adults and $10 for students. Call the box office at 828-328-2283 or visit hickorytheatre.org to purchase tickets or get more information.
The Hickory Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. A Cleaner World, Paramount Automotive and Sunbelt Xpress are the sponsors of the 2019-20 season. “Shakespeare in Love” is being produced by CommScope, Shurtape and the Friends of the Theatre.
