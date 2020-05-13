ICARD — A person of interest sought by police after a man was shot in the head with a crossbow Wednesday morning has been taken into custody.
Siegfried “Ziggy” Albert Jackson was found on the back porch of a home at 1410 Cape Hickory Road, about a half mile from the site of the shooting, on Wednesday afternoon after a brief search, according to Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisenant. He was taken into custody without incident.
The shooting happened at Jackson's home at 2138 Hunterwood Drive off Cape Hickory Road around 9:45 a.m. and Jackson had left the scene on foot, Whisenant said.
Burke County EMS transported the unidentified victim to the hospital, and he was airlifted to a trauma center with serious injuries, Whisenant said in a press release.
Jackson has a long previous criminal history that includes multiple convictions for assault with a deadly weapon and speeding to elude arrest, as well as assault on a female, larceny, drug offenses and DWI, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety website.
More information will be published as it becomes available.
