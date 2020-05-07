Decisions
All of us in our community and nation face a major question. That being whether we should reopen the economy and our lifestyles immediately or should we continue the stay-at-home policy and the economic shutdown. Most of us will say at this point that the answer is we’re not sure.
Well I believe the train has already left the station on the decision concerning that question. The federal government as well as most state governments are not or will not extend their mandatory shutdown orders. The only question now is how the reopening will proceed. Will it be a reckless one or one with caution. That decision will not only be made by government officials but also by we the people. That is, by how seriously do we the people fear a return wave of the virus?
I hope in setting the rules for a reopening the government at all three levels will follow the guidance of our health care people and that we the people will commit to following those rules. To recklessly proceed would be a national and very much personal mistake. While it may be true that no matter how careful we are we still might not be safe from the virus and it maybe it’s all a matter of fate as to whether or not we get the virus. We should not tempt fate or at least we should try not to.
Denny Young
Morganton
Leaders should speak the truth
The most important leadership skill without exception for anyone leading in situations where people’s lives are on the line is the courage to speak the truth. The leader’s credibility, the earning of trust that what they say is accurate leads to people being willing to risk their lives and prepare to meet the challenge. Ask any military leader, any police captain how important credibility is in leading in life-and-death situations. That ability is critical to not having unnecessary deaths.
Donald Trump will tell the American people what a great job he has done — says it every day in his updates. He has spoken lies and distortions from the start of the pandemic in service to his own agenda. He has served his own interests rather than the safety of the American people.
Trump has lied from the start. In January, February, and through mid-March he continually downplayed the seriousness of the virus. “We are on top of it, it is not that bad, go to work even if you are sick, it will disappear miraculously, it will be gone very soon, churches will be filled by Easter, anyone who needs a test can get one, there are plenty of PPE available to anyone who needs it,” etc., etc.
Jared Kushner is now lying for Trump saying how great the administration’s response has been in the face of over 1 million people infected and over 65,000 deaths. No country has anywhere close to this infection. Trump brags about the US response in the face of almost 70,000 deaths. Our economy is in free fall as collateral damage. It’s not the fault of the WHO, China, Obama, Democrats. It is because the response to the virus under Trump has been chaotic, unorganized, and incredibly late due to the President’s denial of the deadly nature of the virus.
In May, we still do not have the testing ability and PPE needed to protect medical workers and the states. The VA, and other medical providers have to compete with each other for desperately needed supplies and testing. There is no federal plan or organization. Ask any medical worker about the U.S. response if you want the truth. That is the truth.
Trump’s lies that his administration’s response has been great is obscene.
John S. Flood Jr.
Morganton
Be kind to those in uniform
Parks in N.C. will be opening up soon, which is good news for everyone! They are sure to be crowded (if local boat ramps and people sneaking into the parks already are any indication) and additional rules from our governor may be in place. Please remember that park rangers (and all law enforcement) are men and women with loved ones and with their own opinions about current circumstances, but they are employed by the state and are operating within parameters set forth by our government, not by their own feelings and preferences. So, please, if you come in contact with one of these public servants, treat them with the kindness you would want if you were in their boots. If you want to yell at someone or express your dissatisfaction, call or email Governor Cooper. He is taking minimal personal risk, is the actual source of the rules, and is paid in keeping with his position. If you don’t like his rules, vote for someone else this fall. That is your effective voice.
Park staff do not deserve your wrath and it will do no good whatsoever to mistreat them in any way. They are your neighbors and want you to enjoy your experience, which includes their enforcing guidelines for the safety and health of visitors. Even before quarantine, there were laws in the park regarding things like speeding, weapons, littering, hours of operation, leashed pets, etc. … not to oppress but to keep visitors safe. It is their job, regardless of their personal opinion. Yes, we all pay taxes to operate parks. No, that does not entitle us to anarchy.
Please have this conversation with friends. Law enforcement officers are human beings, are not your enemy, and do not deserve your abuse. If you want things to change or want to vent, remember that finding the best recipient for your complaint is key to its effectiveness.
Remember that the person in uniform who absorbs your ineffective verbal vomit will finish their shift and go home to their spouse and hug their children, but carry in them what they have needlessly endured. Please be kind, and wisely use the avenues you have been given to communicate effectively with the people who make the laws that people in uniforms are required to enforce. Elections matter. Yelling at people who don’t make the laws is asinine.
Laura Grissom
Nebo
