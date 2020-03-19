I’ve drove my mom’s sister around on a recent weekend. She’s the only one living from that generation of my mother’s family, which means I’ve been doing a lot of reminiscing with her. I’m the youngest of the cousins, which means that all of my older cousins are cool, awesome and worth emulating. At least that’s what you think when you’re a kid. As a grown up, my perspective has shifted.
I can remember riding in my uncle’s old beige Plymouth with my oldest cousin driving. I thought he was so cool with his long hair, laid back attitude, smart-sounding accent, windows rolled down, and super loud music playing music that was sort of scary to me. Not too long ago, he told me that it was probably the band, Deep Purple, because he was obsessed with them in those days. I thought he was amazing, and I looked up to him. The last time I saw him, I realized how time, tragedy, joy and accident had transformed him. He’s in a wheel chair with Parkinson’s disease, among other things that make his presence simultaneously more vulnerable and strong. Time is not gentle. Maybe I wouldn’t handle it too well, myself.
On this adventure with my aunt, we ended up in a grocery store looking for beer and guacamole. The store music started playing an old, cheesy song that was a big hit back in the days when I used to record Casey Kasem’s American Top 40 on my cassette tape/radio combo. It was almost like the music was pointing me in the direction of those past trips my mom and I would take, radio blaring non-threatening pop songs in the car, to visit my aunt. Those nights riding in the backseat with my headphones on were marked by hanging on to every word Kasem had to say. It’s weird when a a grocery store playlist stirs up your memory and you feel like a kid again, even when you are the one taking your 95 year-old aunt to visit a facility for assisted living. It all comes flooding in, including the curiosity of who will take me to my own facility when I’m 95, if I live that long.
Music was the trigger to the memories. It always seems to be. It’s a reality as curious as what happens to us when we die. My aunt seems to be taking her aging rather well, instead of kicking and screaming into it. She seems pretty OK with the finite limits of her days — but when she started interviewing the director of the facility, they spent more time discussing how they could get the Metropolitan Opera piped into the facility’s movie theater in the fall. Of course! She demanded good music.
Having been with my aunt and my cousin recently, it made me think more deeply about what things mean the most to me. What would I want around me if I were confined to a wheel chair? What I want around me if I knew that my remaining days were numbered only in three digits? Maybe the more important question is about who I would want around me in those circumstances.
We only have a little while when our atoms and cells are animated into consciousness. It’s possible we all deserve to be remembered as we were when we were younger. It’s also possible that we gain wisdom as we get older, making our culture’s obsession with youth seem truly silly. What isn’t silly is that life is a glorious mystery — in fact, it’s a beautiful and mysterious work of art.
