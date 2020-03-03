The majority of Republicans and unaffiliated voters in Burke County decided to send the incumbent commissioners on to the general election in November.
Republicans Jeff Brittain, Johnnie Carswell and Scott Mulwee were the top vote-getters for the Burke County Board of Commissioners race. The incumbents will go up against three Democrats in November.
Of the 14,961 ballots cast during the primary election, Brittain received 4,689, or 22.12 percent, Carswell got 4,123, or 19.45 percent, and Mulwee received 3,709, or 17.49 percent, of the votes, according to unofficial election results. The results will be made official as part of canvassing on March 13.
The four challengers for the seats came up short, with Cristy Gupton receiving 2,716 votes, or 12.81 percent; Ron Lewis received 2,622 votes, or 12.37 percent; Bryan Blanchard got 1,806 votes, or 8.52 percent; and Frank Smith received 1,536, or 7.24 percent of the votes.
It was a tough primary for the three incumbents, who gathered at a local restaurant with family and supporters to wait on election results Tuesday night.
Brittain, who was first elected to the board of commissioners in 2012, said the election got much more personal than he would have liked.
But speaking of the voters, Brittain said, “I was proud for maintaining their trust in what we’ve been doing.”
He said the primary election win sets the course for him.
“It tells me folks are pleased with the direction we have been moving,” Brittain said.
Carswell, who said it was a tough primary due to false assertions about the new jail and the number of jobs commissioners have brought in, thanked the people of the county for placing their trust in him.
“The greatest gift a man can receive is being a servant, and I’ve been blessed for being a servant for Burke County for the last nine years,” Carswell said.
Carswell said he, Brittain and Mulwee have served the county with dignity and respect for all the citizens.
“We have a vision for the county and we will continue to work hard to keep our county advancing,” Carswell said.
Mulwee said, “I really appreciate the voters’ patience and sophistication to discern facts verses fiction. I always believe if you do the right things to make the community better, people will appreciate and support you.”
Mulwee said moving into the general election, he expects there will more civil discourse because he thinks their opponents will have more respect for them.
Lewis said he does not have any plans to run in future elections.
“Congratulations to the incumbents,” Lewis said. “Condolences to the citizens, because we just wrote them a blank check.”
Blanchard said he “for sure” plans to run for county commissioner again in two years.
“I know I’m running again,” Blanchard said. “I’m going to keep going at it until I get it. Then they’ll know I was there again.”
News Herald reporters called Gupton after election results came in Tuesday night, but those calls went unanswered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.