VALDESE — Police are looking for a man who left a business without paying for merchandise Tuesday.
Valdese Police Department is looking for a white male with a medium build and height and dark hair who left Alray Tire in his Nissan Sentra without paying for merchandise, according to a release from VPD.
Anyone with information is asked to call VPD at 828-879-2100.
