The Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge Volunteers recently awarded 10 $1,000 scholarships. The intent of these scholarships is to support local students who wish to pursue a professional career in a health care field.
The ten recipients are: Lauren R. Bedard, Riley S. Carswell, Lillie K. Epley, Gunnar J. Hudson, Jasmine A. Hunt, Annika G. Kilbo, Zachary R. Laibinis, Molly A. McRacken, Allison C. Roper and Bailey E. Shuping.
» Bedard, daughter of Michael and Renea Bedard, of Morganton, a 2020 graduate of Freedom High School, will pursue a pre-medical degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
» Carswell, daughter of Matt and Heather Carswell, of Morganton, a 2020 graduate of Freedom, will pursue a pre-medical degree from Sewanee: The University of the South in
Sewanee, Tenn.
» Epley, daughter of Russell and Shanda Epley, of Morganton, a 2020 graduate of Freedom, will pursue a microbiology degree from UNC-Chapel Hill.
» Hudson, daughter of Jim and Jennifer Hudson, of Valdese, a 2020 graduate of Draughn High School, will pursue a degree in nursing from Western Carolina University.
» Hunt, daughter of Alton and Naomi Hunt, of Morganton, a 2020 graduate of Freedom, will pursue a degree in pharmacy from UNC-Chapel Hill or Campbell University.
» Kilbo, daughter of John and Jillian Kilbo, of Morganton, a 2020 graduate of Old River Academy-West, will complete a degree from Western Piedmont Community College and pursue a degree in pre-medical from an established regional university in N.C.
» Laibinis, son of Ronald and Stephanie Laibinis, of Nebo, a 2020 graduate of Freedom, will pursue a degree in biology in preparation for an emergency room physician degree from UNC-Chapel Hill.
» McRacken, daughter of Lisa and Tony Moses, of Morganton, a 2020 graduate of Freedom, will pursue an bachelor’s degree in nursing from East Tennessee State University.
» Roper, daughter of Charles and Amanda Roper, of Morganton, a 2020 graduate of Burke Middle College, will pursue a bachelor’s degree in cell/molecular biology from Appalachian State University.
» Shuping, daughter of Steven and Amy Shuping, of Morganton, a 2020 graduate of Draughn, will pursue a degree in communication sciences and disorders from Appalachian State University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.