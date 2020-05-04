Burke County's number of COVID-19 cases grew by five Monday, bringing the county's total case count up to 113.
Across the state, there have been 11,848 cases, with 498 people hospitalized and 430 people dead. Burke County has reported nine deaths from COVID-19 throughout the pandemic.
The county health department still is not releasing the number of people who have recovered from the virus. A county health official told the newspaper Wednesday recovery data would be made available as soon as possible.
The stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Roy Cooper is set to expire Friday, and many are wondering what businesses will be allowed to reopen as the state looks to enter the first of three phases of reopening.
Cooper said Monday in a press conference that the specifics of phase one will be released soon, possibly Tuesday. He said the state still is analyzing data and getting advice from health care experts and business leaders.
Vigilance when it comes to social distancing, washing hands and sanitizing will be crucial as the state reopens.
"We can lose ground quickly and cause many more deaths if we don't keep doing those things," Cooper said.
Meanwhile, Cooper signed two new bills into law Monday in hopes to provide aid to those suffering through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bills, passed unanimously in the state house and senate, provide $1.5 billion in emergency funding, Cooper said Monday.
Part of the emergency funding is a $125 million loan program through the Golden Leaf Foundation and North Carolina Rural Center to help small businesses who are hurting because of COVID-19.
"Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and they deserve our support right now," Cooper said.
Another $50 million will go to aid health programs in under-served communities, particularly rural and minority communities that have been hit hard and historically have had less access to health care.
Education also is getting some additional help through the funding.
The bills provide funding for feeding school children, summer learning programs to help students who have fallen behind catch up and funding to purchase computers for students who need them.
They also modify the end-of-grade testing requirements, and adjust the public school calendar for the 2020-21 school year.
Deadlines for drivers licenses and vehicle registrations have been extended, and also extended the tax payment deadline.
"I hope the spirit of consensus that brings us together today will continue," Cooper said.
Officials wanted to remind citizens to keep up their work on staying health during the pandemic.
"The first thing to remember is that there are three core things we want folks to do no matter what," said Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
Those three things are social distancing, wearing a face covering when going out in public and hand washing.
(1) comment
Have we conducted any widespread random antibody testing to determine how widespread our infects are? This small number of 119 is very misleading to the public. There's many more is the studies are to be believed. Any schedule for testing?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.