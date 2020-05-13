Burke County’s number of positive COVID-19 cases jumped by 14 cases since Tuesday, and another resident has died from complications associated with the virus.
A release from Burke County Health Department said the positive cases on Wednesday rose to 162, up from 148 cases on Tuesday.
The department says that as testing increases, cases are likely to increase and that’s why it’s important for people to follow the state’s recommendations and executive orders.
Lisa Moore, public information officer for Burke County, said it is so important for people to understand that they need to start practicing their new normal by doing the three W’s, which is wear a face covering in public when you cannot physically distance from others, wait at least 6 feet from others everywhere you go and wash your hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer.
Health Department Director Rebecca McLeod said Tuesday the upward trend of cases in the county can be attributed to community spread.
Burke County has two outbreaks at nursing homes. The state updated the cases at the nursing homes, which saw Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation Center report an additional positive case, bringing the total to 51 residents and 24 staff members and 11 deaths. Autumn Care of Drexel cases remain at four residents and two staff members and one death.
The state reported there have been 309 deaths and there are 2,310 positive cases of the virus in nursing homes.
Also on Wednesday, the health department reported another Burke County resident has died from complications associated with COVID-19.
It’s the 14th death in the county associated with the novel virus.
The Burke County Health Department said it was notified Wednesday of the death, which was a person in their 90s who was not hospitalized but died from complications associated with underlying medical conditions, according to a release.
“Each death deeply impacts families within our community,” said Rebecca McLeod, director of the county health department. “We want to extend our heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends of this individual.”
The state reported Wednesday that 597 deaths have occurred and there are 15,816 positive cases of COVID-19, with 521 people currently hospitalized across North Carolina.
The county health department says that close contacts of positive cases are notified and tested.
But if contacts can’t be easily identified, then health officials will get the information out to the public for those who might have been in contact with someone testing positive, the briefing said.
For questions about COVID-19, call the Burke County public Information line at 828-764-9388 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at www.burkenc.org/COVID-19.
