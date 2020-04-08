WILKESBORO — Many concertgoers in western North Carolina and elsewhere were left disappointed when the 2020 version on the MerleFest music festival had to be scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A start-studded lineup of bluegrass, folk, country and more musicians was set to entertain fans at the “musical homecoming” on the campus of Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro for four days later this month.
But the event’s cancelation was required after directives from N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper banned mass gatherings in the state.
Now, MerleFest, a generous private donor and scores of fans are trying to make the best of a bad situation by giving to offset the pre-festival costs for the event, which is the primary fundraiser each year for Wilkes Community College.
In late March, the aforementioned private donor issued a $150,000 match challenge to help offset those expenses already incurred in preparation for MerleFest 2020, the festival said. Fans were quick to meet the challenge, donating $163,108 as of Friday afternoon to push the total beyond $300,000.
“Even with these generous donations, we still need your help,” the festival’s website said. “Please consider making a gift or donating your 2020 tickets back to the festival. We are moving forward with your help.”
Those who wish to give to the cause should visit bit.ly/2Jz29A5 to donate.
It previously was announced that concert-goers who already had purchased their ticket for MerleFest 2020 can convert their ticket into a donation by emailing merlefest@wilkescc.edu. Doing so serves as a 100 percent tax-deductible contribution to the WCC Foundation to help sustain the mission of MerleFest and its impact on WCC students.
Ticketholders also have the option to roll forward their tickets. Ticketholders may roll purchases over to MerleFest 2021. This option allows fans to retain the same seat, package, parking, ticket and more at 2020 prices. The dates for next year’s festival are April 29 to May 2, 2021.
Another option available to ticketholders is a refund. If neither of the two prior options are chosen, the festival will then provide a refund for the price of the ticket only. The service fee is non-refundable. All refunds must be requested by April 15.
All ticketholders must contact the MerleFest box office by April 15 to confirm the option they are choosing. Failure to contact the box office by April 15 will result in an automatic roll forward of tickets to 2021. Ticketholders can contact the MerleFest box office Monday through Thursday from noon to 5 p.m. and Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Here are four ways to contact MerleFest:
» Email: merlefest@wilkescc.edu
» Mail: MerleFest Tickets, P.O. Box 120, Wilkesboro, NC 28697
» Phone: 800-343-7857
» Box office: Visit the MerleFest box office located in the Walker Center at Wilkes Community College
For more information about MerleFest, visit merlefest.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.