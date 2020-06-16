Burke County added 18 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 834 positive cases.
The county’s COVID-19 dashboard still reports just 829 cases, but of those cases there are 420 active cases, seven people hospitalized and 391 recoveries.
The county has completed 6,894 tests, according to the dashboard. Across the state, there have been 45,853 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
There are 829 people hospitalized across the state, and 1,154 people have died from COVID-19. County health officials still recommend using caution, even as more businesses open.
“You might get this infection and never know you had it or the symptoms you develop are mild but you could pass this infection to someone that could end up in the hospital or lose their life,” the county’s press briefing said.
“The only way to reduce the spread of this infection within the county, state or nation is to work together and follow the recommendations until a cure can be found.”
For those who do go out, county health officials ask people to practice the three Ws: wear a cloth face covering, wait at least 6 feet away from others wherever you go and wash hands frequently with soap and water, or use hand sanitizer if someone does not have access to soap and water.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of NCDHHS, said Monday that North Carolinians need to work together to follow the health guidelines put in place if the state is going to be able to live alongside COVID-19.
“Our trends are going in the wrong direction, but our fate is not sealed here,” Cohen said. Gov. Roy Cooper said in press conference Monday he expects to announce early next week his decision on whether to progress to another phase of reopening and what that phase will look like. He said he would prefer for residents to voluntarily comply with wearing masks in public, but that he is considering making cloth face coverings a requirement for going out in public. State health officials recommend the following groups be tested for COVID-19:
» Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms.
» Close contacts of those with COVID-19.
» Those who live or work in high-risk settings.
» Anyone who has attended a mass gathering, including protests and rallies.
Those who want to be tested for COVID-19 in Burke County should call the health department at 828-764-9150 to set up an appointment. Anyone who has been tested should self-isolate until they receive test results, which could take two to four days.
For other questions, call the Burke County Public Information Line at 828-764-9168. The line is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Leave a message if a call is made after hours and staff will return the call once they return.
