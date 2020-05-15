Burke County positive cases of COVID-19 rose by double digits again on Friday.
The Burke County Health Department reported climbed to 194 positive cases of the novel virus. That’s 19 additional cases over the 175 cases on Thursday. On Wednesday, the county saw 162 positive cases, according to information from the county. According to the county 1,074 test have been performed and 17.9 of those were positive cases.
There are outbreaks of COVID-19 at two nursing homes in Burke County. The state reported Friday afternoon that Grace Heights and Rehabilitation now has 85 positive cases, with 54 of them residents and 31 staff members. The facility has had 12 deaths associated with the virus.
Autumn Care of Drexel has had a total of six positive cases and one death. Of the positive cases, four are residents and two are staff members.
The upward trend in cases is due to community spread, say officials.
While the positive cases are climbing, 92 people in Burke County who have fought the virus have recovered as of Friday, said Rebecca McLeod, director of the Burke County Health Department. The number of recoveries from the virus across the state is updated on Mondays. As of May 11, the state reported 9,115 are presumed to be recovered.
The county reported 28 of those who have battled the virus have been hospitalized since the it entered Burke County, with five hospitalized.
Eight of the positive cases in Burke County have been younger than 20 years old, according to county data. Those between the ages of 20 and 39 years old make up 50 of the positive cases in the county, while those between 40 and 59 make up another 48 cases.
But the largest number of cases have been those 60 and older, with a reported 69 cases, according to county data.
Health officials have warned that the more testing that occurs, higher number of positive cases are likely.
But the virus’ daily climb now in Burke County is due to community spread, say health officials.
Lisa Moore, public information officer for Burke County, said it is easy to spread the virus when people congregate in large groups, don’t stay away from each other and don’t stay away from others inside their house when they are sick. Therefore, the virus will go through and entire household and the numbers will continue to increase, she said.
Burke County, with a population of 90,485, has one of the highest number of cases in the western region of the state.
Buncombe County, which has a population of a little more than 260,000 residents, has 116 positive cases and has seen four deaths as of Thursday.
Henderson County, which has a population of 117,417, is the only western county in the state that has seen more cases than Burke, with its latest update on Wednesday reporting 272 positive cases and 35 deaths. Of the 272 positive cases, 211 were affiliated with long-term care facilities, according to the county.
Burke County is quickly even catching up to Gaston County, which is in the south central Piedmont region of the state with a population of 224,529. As of Thursday, Gaston reported 195 positive cases and six deaths. However, 160 of their positive cases have recovered, according to the county.
The state reported 641 deaths and 17,129 positive cases, as well as 492 hospitalized across North Carolina on Friday.
Health department officials told The News Herald earlier this week the health department is awaiting guidance from the state for more widespread testing within all 100 counties. She said the department will get that information out within the county as soon as they receive it.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Dr. Mandy Cohen said testing has ramped up and the supplies are available now to do widespread testing.
Some residents have asked about testing for those who are homebound.
Moore said people who are homebound who believe they need to be tested need to contact the county health department, and public health officials will be sent out to do the testing onsite.
State and local health officials have emphasized that it’s important for people to understand that they need to start practicing their new normal by doing the three W’s, which is wear a face covering in public when you cannot physically distance from others, wait at least 6 feet from others everywhere you go and wash your hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer.
Burke County unveiled a new data dashboard on Friday with information about positive cases of COVID-19, including the number that has recovered and those hospitalized due to the virus. County officials said the data displayed will give more information that has been requested from the community but took time to be able to gather. The new dashboard can be found at https://bit.ly/2T8QTPP.
For general questions about COVID-19, call the Burke County public Information line at 828-764-9388 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at www.burkenc.org/COVID-19.
