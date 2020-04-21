HICKORY — Two people have been charged after a homeowner reported a break-in in progress Friday.
Jonathan David Lynn Jr., 45, whose last known address was 1931 Tucker St. in Hickory, was charged with felony second-degree burglary, larceny after breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm by a convicted felon, possession of stolen goods or property and possession of burglary tools, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff's Office.
Winfred Gregory Earls, 49, of 1931 Tucker St. in Hickory, also was charged with felony second-degree burglary and felony larceny after breaking and entering, the release said.
The charges came after a homeowner called 911 at around 1:41 a.m. to report that, from their home security system, they could see two white males wearing hooded sweatshirts inside their home stealing things, the release said.
Deputies arrived on scene and found a vehicle parked in the driveway before spotting Lynn walking out from behind the home, according to the release. A search of his person turned up burglary tools and several items that were determined to have been stolen from the home.
As the deputies continued investigating, they found a rear door pried open but did not find the other suspect in the home. They searched the area and also responded to a call where a man who matched the description of the other suspect was said to be sweating, out of breath and asking for a ride, the release said, but deputies were unable to find the man when they arrived.
Jewelry, electronics and a firearm were among the stolen items found on Lynn's person, according to the release.
Lynn's previous convictions include felony larceny over $1,000, felony breaking and entering and felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety Website.
Lynn was held at the Burke County Jail under an $80,000 secured bond, the release said. His next Burke County court date is set for May 8.
Detectives identified the second suspect as Earls, who was arrested Monday and held under a $25,000 secured bond. He has a court date set for today.
