LONG VIEW — Two people are facing charges after police served a search warrant at a home Thursday.
Johnathan Alan McCall, 40, and Melody Ann McCall, 38, both were charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a press release from the Long View Police Department.
The charges came after police received numerous complaints of narcotics and criminal activity from their home at 1490 23rd St. SW in Hickory, the release said.
Police obtained a narcotics search warrant for the address and executed it Thursday in coordination with the Newton Police Department, Hickory Police Department, Hickory Police Department and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the release said.
A quantity of methamphetamine and methamphetamine related drug paraphernalia all were seized from the home, the release said.
Both McCalls were placed under a $2,000 secured bond at the Catawba County Detention Facility.
