Burke Count Health Department reported two more deaths associated with COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total to eight in the county.
One of the people who died was someone in their late 40s and the other one was in their early 80s, according to the health department. They died from complications associated with their underlying medical conditions, the department says. The health department says no further information about the patients will be released.
“We extend our deepest condolences to the friends and family of these individuals,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “As our efforts continue to fight this virus, we hope that all persons will continue to take the social distancing, the stay at home order and all other preventive measures seriously. Infection cases will continue to rise if these measures continue to be ignored or not practiced. We want to minimize the number of deaths by protecting at-risk persons with underlying health conditions.”
For general questions about COVID-19, contact the Burke County Public Information line at 828-764-9388 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at www.burkenc.org/COVID-19.
For help in getting community resources, or in volunteering, contact Melissa Estep, Burke County Volunteer Coordinator, at 828-764-9383 or at Melissa.estep@burkenc.org.
