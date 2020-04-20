Burke County Health Department reported two more deaths associated with COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total to eight in the county.
One of the people who died was someone in their late 40s and the other one was in their early 80s, according to the health department. They died from complications associated with their underlying medical conditions, the department says. The health department says no further information about the patients will be released.
“We extend our deepest condolences to the friends and family of these individuals,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “As our efforts continue to fight this virus, we hope that all persons will continue to take the social distancing, the stay at home order and all other preventive measures seriously. Infection cases will continue to rise if these measures continue to be ignored or not practiced. We want to minimize the number of deaths by protecting at-risk persons with underlying health conditions.”
The Burke County Health Department said Monday that the county has 76 positive cases.
As for how many residents in Burke County who have recovered from the virus, the Burke County Health Department said it is difficult for the state and local departments to track the number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 infection.
“Public health staff must perform contact tracing for all of those that test positive for this infection and has spent a tremendous amount of man hours to perform this state requirement plus continue testing those that meet the criteria,” said a release from the health department. “For those who test positive for this infection, most people will be deemed in recovery if they are at least 3 days (72 hours) have passed since resolution of fever without the use of fever reducing medications and improvement in respiratory symptoms (cough, shortness of breath) AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared.”
Of the Burke County positive cases, 55% are 65 years old or older, while the next-highest age group with the virus (23%) are those between 25 and 49, according to data from the county. And the positive cases are overwhelmingly (65%) women, with men making up 35% of positive cases. But according to data from the state, 64% of those who have died from the virus have been men, while women make up 36% of the deaths.
McDowell County reported its first death related to the novel coronavirus on Monday of an 83-year-old who died on Sunday at Mission Hospital McDowell, according to The McDowell News.
McDowell County reported 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with nine currently in quarantine and11 out of quarantine. As of Monday, 287 people have been tested with 239 negative results. There are 27 tests still pending, the newspaper reported.
Burke County stopped releasing the number of people in the county who have been tested for the virus.
Catawba County Public Health reported a total of 43 positive cases on Monday, with one person currently hospitalized. It has previously reported one death in the county due to COVID-19.
And in Buncombe County, 48 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported, with a total of three COVID-19 related deaths as of Monday.
Iredell County reported 88 positive cases of the virus as of Monday, with a total of three deaths.
The state reported 179 deaths from COVID-19 and 6,764 positive cases in the state, with 373 hospitalized as of Monday.
NC Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen said Monday during a press conference that in less than a month, COVID-19 deaths surpassed flu deaths for this year in North Carolina.
Cohen said North Carolina has had 167 flu deaths this season since September. The first COVID-19 case in the state was March 3, with the first death from the virus being reported on March 24.
Cohen said COVID-19 now leading cause of death in US. Death rates would have been worse if we had not taken aggressive action to slow spread of virus.
The state also reported that 53 of the deaths have been at nursing homes in the state and there have been 905 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at nursing homes throughout North Carolina. There are 13 outbreaks at nursing homes in nine counties, according to state data.
Burke County is one of the counties that has had an outbreak at a nursing home in Morganton. There was a positive case confirmed at one other nursing home in the county before Burke health officials made the decision not to release information to the public about outbreaks at nursing homes. Any positive cases of the virus at nursing homes in the county are counted in the total cases Burke County officials release.
Also on Monday, the state prison system said it decided to temporarily suspended operations at another state prison facility and transferred offenders in consultation with state health experts.
The North Carolina Division of Prisons said to support operations at Neuse Correctional Institution in Goldsboro, which has experienced an outbreak of the virus, offenders were moved out of Johnston Correctional Institution and reassigned staff to the Neuse prison.
“The staff at Neuse have been working in the toughest conditions, for weeks on end, and desperately needed support,” said Todd Ishee, commissioner of prisons, in a release. “They are owed everyone’s thanks for their commitment to serving the public, standing tall in their daily responsibilities and helping ensure safety of their co-workers and those in custody.”
A release from the prison system said a mass testing operation of the approximately 250 employees and 700 offenders at Neuse Correctional Institution has revealed a total of 13 staff and more than 330 offenders are infected with virus, with 98% of them being asymptomatic. Another 197 test results are pending, the release said.
Over the weekend, around 600 inmates at Johnston Correctional in Smithfield were transferred to Burke Confinement in Response to Violation Center in Morganton and Southern Correctional Institution in Troy. The News Herald reported on Friday and Sunday that 144 inmates were expected to be transferred to Burke CRV.
The state prison system said it also transported around 100 offenders from Southern CI to Tabor Correctional Institution in Columbus County to make room for the incoming offenders from Johnston Correctional.
The state confirmed last week that a staff member at Foothills Correctional Institute tested positive for the virus.
For general questions about COVID-19, contact the Burke County Public Information line at 828-764-9388 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at www.burkenc.org/COVID-19.
For help in getting community resources, or in volunteering, contact Melissa Estep, Burke County Volunteer Coordinator, at 828-764-9383 or at Melissa.estep@burkenc.org.
