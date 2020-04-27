Two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Burke County.
That brings the county’s total number of positive cases to 90, according to Monday’s briefing from the Burke County Health Department.
The total number of deaths in the county remains at 8, and county health officials investigate all positive cases.
Statewide, there have been 9,142 positive cases of COVID-19 in 95 counties, with 473 people hospitalized and 306 deaths, said North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen in a press conference Monday.
The News Herald also received confirmation Monday that a Lowe’s associate at the Morganton store on Burkemont Avenue tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Sarah Lively, spokesperson for Lowe’s Companies, said the employee has been quarantined and is receiving care. They last worked April 15.
Any employees who worked closely with the individual were placed on a paid leave, and the store was “extensively cleaned” according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, Lively said.
The News Herald has tried to obtain that information from the county health department, but it said it would not release the location of confirmed cases.
“We are not identifying any facilities that have positive cases since it could be too identifiable for the community,” said Lisa Moore, public information officer, in an email Monday.
Moore sent two articles from the UNC School of Government discussing the confidentiality of records and privacy rights of patients.
She said that the number of people continuing to visit businesses, whether essential or non-essential, doesn’t help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. Neither does bringing their entire families with them to those businesses.
Staying home, reducing the number of times people go to businesses and wearing masks all are things that local, state and federal governments have said will help limit the spread of COVID-19. Moore said she didn’t think releasing businesses with positive cases would help.
“Divulging businesses or facilities that have positive cases will not change the facts of community spread since there are individuals that can have this infection and have no symptoms of the infection,” Moore said. “As long as residents continue to congregate in businesses where there are large numbers of people and physical distancing is not adhered to, people will continue to put themselves and their families at risk.”
While the county is being selective with releasing information, the state loosened its restrictions on releasing data.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released new data Monday that listed all of the congregate living facilities in the state that are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, the number of cases at those facilities and the number of deaths.
That information revealed that seven of the eight deaths in Burke County from COVID-19 occurred in nursing home cases.
According to NCDHHS, there have been 59 laboratory confirmed cases at Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation Center, with six deaths at that facility. Autumn Care of Drexel has five lab-confirmed cases and 1 death.
That information is being updated twice weekly by 4 p.m., once Tuesday and once Friday starting May 1.
The Raleigh News & Observer reported Monday that Mark Benson, assistant NCDHHS secretary for public health, sent an email to county health departments with guidance to release the new data.
Benson told county health departments that releasing the data would align with North Carolina General Statute 130A-143(4), The News & Observer reported.
That statute states that releasing confidential information about a person who has a disease or condition is permitted if release of the information is necessary to protect public health.
Cohen said Monday that the state wants to protect individual privacy and public health with the information it releases.
“We’ve been trying to always strike the balance of transparency and getting good data to folks, protecting public health and protecting individual privacy,” Cohen said. “It was really important as we’re going through this unprecedented pandemic to make sure that we’re coming back to revisit policies.”
Releasing the information about congregate living facility outbreaks is one of the ways the state hopes to make the kind of information being released across the state more uniform.
“We want to make sure that that information is standardized,” Cohen said. “We saw a patchwork quilt of information released across the state. We hope this will be helpful to folks as we go forward.”
Moore said Burke County still would not be releasing that information in its media briefings, and advised that those interested in the information should visit the NCDHHS website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.