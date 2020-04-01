Burke County now has eight cases of COVID-19.
County Health Director Rebecca McLeod was notified Wednesday of two additional positive cases of COVID-19. The cases consist of both traveling and community spread, according to the health department.
“Since this virus is now spreading in the community, it is extremely important to follow the Governor’s Stay at Home Executive Order for the next 30 days and only be out to pick up essential items,” a release from the county said. “And when out, make sure to take proper precautions such as social distancing and hand washing to help reduce the spread of this virus.”
As of Wednesday morning, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,584 positive cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths in the state from the virus. The majority of the cases have involved people between 25 to 49 years old, but most of the deaths have been people who are 65 years old or older, according to the department.
Catawba County reported no new cases of the virus on Wednesday, with the positive cases remaining at 16, according to the Hickory Daily Record.
McDowell County reported a new positive case on Wednesday, bringing its total to eight, according to The McDowell News. McDowell county commissioners also adopted additional changes Monday to its state of emergency that includes a requirement for visitors to McDowell County from outside of North Carolina to first self-quarantine for 14 days before going out in public, according to the newspaper.
Caldwell County also reported no new cases on Wednesday, with the total number of positive cases remaining at three, according to information from Caldwell County.
Gov. Roy Cooper issued a 30-day Stay-At-Home order on Friday. On Wednesday, Burke County officials said that businesses that are not determined to be essential really need to adhere to the governor’s Stay-At-Home order so Burke County can reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus to those most at risk within the community.
Those who become sick are encouraged to call their medical provider if they have symptoms consistent with COVID-19, according to information from the county. People do not need to come out to be tested since it may spread the illness to others in the community including those at higher risk of complications and health care workers. Residents who do not have a medical provider can call and make an appointment for a primary care visit at the Burke County Health Department.
Lisa Moore, public information officer for Burke County, said if residents go out into the public and have been sick with a fever or cough then they need to wear a mask. Patients who have symptoms consistent with COVID-19 are told to self-isolate at home for at least seven days since symptoms started and at least three days (72 hours) have passed since the fever is gone without use of medication and there has been improvement in respiratory symptoms (cough, shortness of breath).
Those having a medical emergency should call 9-1-1 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms listed for COVID-19.
Gov. Cooper’s order also limits gatherings to no more than 10 people.
Moore said the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and Morganton Public Safety continue to respond to calls where social distancing and non-essential workers are continuing to proceed against the governor’s executive Stay-At-Home order and deal with these calls on a case-by-case basis.
The Burke County Health Department also received an update from the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association regarding “drive-in” worship services. Health officials said that vehicles should adhere to social distancing of at least 6 feet apart and participants should remain in their vehicles. Health officials also said no one at the service should be going to the vehicles of other worshipers, and to please be respectful of the community residents regarding any excessive noise and potential noise ordinance violations.
Burke County is only reporting positive cases for residents, the department said. The health department said since residents are getting tested from outside county agencies and other counties are overwhelmed with managing their residents, negative tests are not getting reported.
All the positive COVID-19 cases are isolated and Public Health staff have started their investigation of the newest cases and will be locating their close contacts to help contain the spread of the infection, according to the health department. Public Health officials are not releasing the names or identifying information of those who test positive so as not to compromise their confidentiality so individuals are not targeted, threatened or harassed, the department says.
People with additional questions or who need information, can call the Burke County Public Information line at 828-764-9388 from 8 a.m. — 5 p.m. Monday — Friday.
People also can visit the Burke County COVID-19 webpage at www.burkenc.org/COVID-19.
