Burke County gained two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total up to 128 cases.
At least 63 of those cases have recovered, according to information posted on Facebook by the Burke County Health Department.
Statewide, the number of cases grew to 13,868 with 527 deaths and 515 people in the hospital, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Those cases span 99 counties, and the state has completed at least 178,613 COVID-19 tests.
"Every time our state counts another death, a family and a community descend into mourning," Cooper said.
Cooper told the stories of some COVID-19 victims who have died since the pandemic became.
"COVID-19 is a lethal threat," Cooper said. "It is a cruel virus causing grave harm in sometimes otherwise healthy people, separating people from their loved ones at the darkest of hours and taking our everyday heroes away from us."
Limiting the spread of the virus is the way to protect people from the virus by doing what the state knows works, Cooper said. As the state begins to reopen some businesses Friday, Cooper still urged residents to use caution.
"It's still better to stay home if you can," Cooper said. "However, in phase one, there are more allowable reasons to leave home including to engage in commerce and help give the economy a boost."
In good news Friday, Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, said the state has hit its goal of testing between 5,000 to 7,000 tests per day.
Of the last 10 days, the state has tested close to 6,000 people per day on average, and ranks 15th in the country for total number of tests completed, Cohen said.
But Cohen said she's not satisfied, and wants to see more testing across the state, especially in underserved communities.
Cohen said the state might be getting more good news in the coming days as the state inches closer to making recovery data public record.
As far as releasing data on cases of the novel coronavirus at food processing plants across the state, Cohen said the state is working on a way to figure out how to gather and release accurate information. Since the plants are regulated by the department of agriculture, the companies are not required to report that data to NCDHHS.
She said that those plants are supposed to be taking measures to protect their workers.
The state is trying to figure out a way to acquire and release accurate information on the number of cases at meat processing plants across the state, Cohen said.
County health officials said in a press release Friday that while restrictions on which businesses can open are lifting Friday at 5 p.m., the stay-at-home order still is in effect.
"It is still important to remember that the stay-at-home order is still in effect and public health officials still urgently ask those that are at highest risk (Those over the age of 65, those at any age with underlying medical conditions and those with weakened immune systems) to stay at home as much as possible and follow the recommendations when out in public," said a press release from the county health department.
For those who are venturing out this weekend, health officials encourage remembering the three Ws:
» Wear a cloth face covering.
» Wait 6 feet apart from others.
» Wash hands for 20 seconds with soap and water or use hand sanitizer.
