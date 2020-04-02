Burke Health officials say two of the nine positive cases of COVID-19 are in a local long-term nursing facility.
Burke County health officials reported one new case of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total cases to nine.
Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod was notified Thursday of the case, according to information from the county.
Lisa Moore, public information officer for Burke County, confirmed Thursday night that two of the cases are at Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation Center.
All of the people who have tested positive for the virus are in isolation and public health staff will be locating their close contacts to help contain the spread of the infection, according to the information. The positive cases in Burke County are due to traveling as well as community spread, say officials.
Because the virus is now spreading in the community, health officials say it is extremely important for residents to follow Gov. Roy Cooper’s Stay-at-Home order for the next 30 days. People should only go out to pick up essential items but make sure to take proper precautions such as social distancing and hand washing to help reduce the spread of this virus, according to health officials.
On Thursday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 16 deaths and 184 hospitalized from COVID-19 and 1,857 positive cases of the virus across 83 of the 100 counties in the state.
