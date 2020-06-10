Burke County’s total number of positive COVID-19 cases rose again Wednesday, this time by 27.
That rise brought the county’s total number of cases to 737, according to a news release from the Burke County Health Department.
By press time Wednesday, 288 of the cases had recovered, according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard. The county has previously reported 18 deaths associated with the virus.
Cases also are on the rise across the state, with the state adding 1,011 confirmed cases Wednesday. That brought the statewide total number of cases to 38,171, with 780 hospitalizations and 1,053 deaths, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of NCDHHS, said in a news conference Wednesday that she remains concerned about the growing number of cases across the state.
“Many of our neighboring states in the Southeast are seeing similar trends,” Cohen said. “It is a reminder that COVID-19 is still a powerful threat and that this virus is going to be with us for some time.”
Cohen urged residents to continue following the three Ws: wearing a face mask, waiting 6 feet away from others and washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer.
“We need to take these actions every day, all the time,” Cohen said. “This virus continues to be spread by people who don’t know they have COVID-19. Wearing the face covering stops you from unknowingly spreading the virus to others.”
Cohen said anyone who lives or works in a high-risk setting or has attended a mass gathering, including a protest, should get tested for COVID-19.
In the county health department’s news release, officials reminded residents who have been tested that they are required to self-isolate, or stay home and away from others in their household, until they receive the results of their test.
“This infection continues to spread within our community due to people continuing to gather together in large groups in close contact and for longer periods of time,” the release said. “Positive individuals within this community are both symptomatic and asymptomatic. Now is not the time to go back to doing the activities as you did them before.”
Anyone with any questions about COVID-19 can call the Burke County Public Information Line at 828-764-9168, which is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Leave a message for calls after hours and the call will be returned once staffers return to the office.
