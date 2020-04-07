A man has died in Burke County from complications of COVID-19 and the number of positive cases in the county has grown to 29.
The Burke County Health Department was notified Tuesday of the second death associated with the virus, said Rebecca McLeod, director of the department. The man had been hospitalized and later died on Sunday, according to health officials. The patient was in his late 70s and had underlying medical conditions, officials said.
The death was not associated with any long-term care facility, according to public health officials.
McLeod said, unfortunately, the death serves as a real reminder of how dangerous the virus is and the potential risk for those most vulnerable within the community.
“We want to extend our deepest condolences to the friends and family of this individual,” McLeod said. “We continue to urge residents to take extra precautions to protect the most vulnerable residents at risk like our elderly and those with underlying health conditions.”
Catawba County reported two new positive cases of the virus on Tuesday, bringing its total cases to 27, according to Catawba County Public Health.
The McDowell County Health Department was notified by Mission Hospital that three additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for the virus, brining its total on Tuesday to 13 , according to The McDowell News.
And Iredell County reported one new case Tuesday, bringing its total to 54 positive cases of the virus, according to the Statesville Record & Landmark.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,221 positive cases and 46 deaths throughout 90 counties of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The department reported there are 354 people with the virus currently hospitalized.
