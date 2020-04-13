Burke County reported three new positive cases of COVId-19 on Monday.
The county’s positive cases of the virus are now at 60. The county reported the third death associated with the virus on Friday.
All positive cases are isolated and Public Health staff is continuing to investigate the cases and will be locating close contacts to help contain the spread of the infection, according to Burke County. The cases consist of both traveling and community spread, according to the information.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services was reporting 61 cases in Burke County on Monday, which was the same number it was reporting on Saturday.
Burke County said Monday that numbers noted on the state website may fluctuate during the public health investigations when staff finds out that some positive tests are truly not Burke County residents. The number of positive cases the county listed Monday are correct numbers for Burke County, according to its release.
Of the positive cases in Burke County, the overwhelming majority (57 percent) are 65 years old or older, according to data from the county. The next highest age group of positive cases are between 50 and 64 years old (21 percent), the data shows. And 17 percent of the cases are between 25 and 49 years old, with 5 percent being between 18 and 24 years old.
And it’s females that make up the majority of the positive cases in Burke (64 percent), while men account for 36 percent, according to the county.
Catawba County reported one new case of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing its total number of residents who have tested positive to 36. The county has received 517 negative test results, according to information from Catawba County Public Health.
Caldwell County reported its positive cases of the virus at 19 on Monday. It has not reported any death related to the virus so far.
Buncombe County’s positive cases of COVID-19 as of Monday was 38, with the county previously reporting three deaths related to the virus.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday there have been 86 deaths and are 4,816 positive cases in the state, with 313 people in the hospital due to the virus.
As of Monday, there were 37 positive cases of COVID-19 throughout the state prison system. None has been reported at Foothills Correctional Institute.
Secretary of the state’s Department of Public Safety Erik Hooks announced Monday at a briefing that to cut down on the virus’ potential spread, the department will allow some inmates to serve their sentence in the community.
Hooks said the criteria in determining which inmates could be considered would be someone who has not committed a violent crime against a person, they must have a projected release date this year and health risks. He said there are around 500 inmates already currently being considered but none were convicted of a crime against a person. Others being considered are women 50 years old or older with underlying health conditions and those 65 or older with underlying health conditions, Hooks said.
Hooks said within the last week, more than a dozen pregnant women have been serving their time in the community.
He said supervision of the inmates would be under community corrections officers or could be home-monitored.
Hooks said an inmate will still remain in custody but just not in the facility at night. How they are monitored will be decided on a case-by-case basis, he said.
If an inmate fails to carry out their sentence within the community, they will be returned to their facility, Hooks said.
During a briefing on Monday, Gov. Roy Cooper reminded people that staying home is saving lives.
He thanked those on the front lines of the pandemic, including grocery store workers, farmers and sanitation workers, in addition to health care workers.
“Your work has always been essential, but now, our entire state is even more in awe of what you do. And we thank you,” Cooper said.
After someone asked about lifting some restrictions due to the economy and businesses, he said the more people stay at home through the end of the month, the more the curve is flattened. He said there are people at the state working with the business community about where they are and hoping these next two weeks to make determinations about the kinds of things they need to do going into May.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen said the state is seeing a slow rise in the number of positive cases but people staying at home is flattening the curve. She said social distancing is the strongest weapon they have to help stop the virus.
“Staying home now saves lives and puts us in a position of strength as we prepare for a new normal,” Cohen said.
Also on Monday, the N.C. Forest Service lifted a ban on all open burning for Burke County, along with 31 other counties in the western part of the state. The burn ban went into effect on April 3 due to hazardous forest fire conditions in the area and any burn permits issued at the time were cancelled, according to the forest service. New burn permit applications must be submitted online at www.ncforestservice.gov/burnpermit. Because of the threat of COVID-19, forest service offices are closed so burn permits are being issued online only, according to the forest service.
Those with questions or who need additional information can contact the Burke County Public Information Line at 828-764-9388, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. After hours, weekends and holidays, residents can call the NC Public Information Line number at residents can contact the NC Public Information Line at 1-866-462-3821, or visit the Burke County COVID-19 webpage at www.burkenc.org/COVID-19. Those having a medical emergency should call 9-1-1 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms listed for COVID-19.
