LONG VIEW — Four people have been charged after 27 dogs were seized from a home in February.
Long View Police Department officers responded to 41 19th St. NW in Hickory after receiving a report of an excessive number of dogs, according to a release from the Long View Police Department. There, the officers along with the Long View Fire Department and Catawba County Animal Control responded to the scene and seized 27 dogs.
Two of the dogs required treatment by the Veterinarian Referral Hospital of Hickory, the release said. Two dogs also were found dead in the home.
All the dogs were seized and taken to the Newton location of the Humane Society of Catawba County, the release said. They were found to be in poor condition from inadequate nutrition, dehydration, various skin conditions and infested with fleas, and the home was in “deplorable condition” with debris and heavily contaminated with feces and urine.
David Earl Brewer, 72; Kathy Brewer, 67; Michael David Brewer, 43; and Timothy Allan Stafford, 48, each face 27 counts each of misdemeanor cruelty to animals for a total of 108 charges, the release said.
LVPD Chief TJ Bates said the condition of the animals is improving.
“The condition of the animals has improved and we hope all are adopted to a loving home,” Bates said in the release. “We appreciate the efforts of the Catawba County Animal Shelter, Humane Society, veterinarians, and all other who have assisted in this case.”
Anyone who suspects animal cruelty or neglect in the town of Long View is asked to call LVPD at 828-327-2343.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.