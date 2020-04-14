Burke County health officials reported the fourth death related to COVID-19 in the county, and a staff member at a local prison has tested positive for the virus.
The Burke County Health Department said it was notified Tuesday of another COVID-19-related death on Monday. The woman was in her 90s with underlying medical conditions, according to information from the department. To protect the family’s privacy, no further information about the patient will be released.
“We want to extend our deepest condolences to the friends and family of this individual,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “We continue to urge residents to take extra precautions to protect the most vulnerable residents at risk like our elderly and those with underlying health conditions,” she said.
Health department officials said the death is a stark reality that COVID-19 is a serious virus and a potential risk for those most vulnerable within the community.
Burke County Health Department also reported on Tuesday that the total positive COVID-19 cases remained at 60. That is the same number the county reported on Monday. The department said all positive cases are isolated and public health staff is continuing to investigate the cases.
Of those 60 cases, 29 are residents and 12 are employees at Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation and one is at Autumn Care of Drexel, McLeod said.
County health officials and regional prison officials confirmed on Tuesday that a staff member of Foothills Correctional Institute has tested positive for COVID-19. Lisa Moore, public information officer for Burke County, said the positive case is not being counted in the county figures because the person is a resident of another county.
While N.C. Department of Public Safety tracks whether a prisoner tests positive in one of its facilities, it doesn’t track whether staff members test positive, said John Bull, communications officer/adult correction for the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. The state public safety department shows one inmate was tested for the virus at Foothills Correctional but the test was negative.
Bull told The News Herald that staff positives are a matter between themselves and their primary care physicians. He said while the Department of Public Safety is trying to keep an eye on any staff testing positive, it’s a personal matter. A staff member may, or not, tell the department if they test positive, Bull said. He said they don’t want to put out information that might not be accurate.
The state prison system suspended visitation at prisons on March 16 except for legal and pastoral visits, which are subject to medical screening before entering a facility, according to the Department of Public Safety.
Bull said for almost a month, the department has told staff to not come to work if they don’t feel well for any reason.
Prison facilities do temperature checks on every staff member, and they are asked whether they have a fever or other symptoms of the virus, or whether they’ve been exposed to the virus, Bull said. If so, they aren’t allowed in the facility, he said.
He said that staff member would be told to go see their doctor and they aren’t allowed back into the facility until they have a note from their doctor saying they don’t have COVID-19.
If the virus shows up in a facility, it is confined to one part of the prison, Bull said.
The state prison system has 34,000 offenders, Bull said. The Department of Public Safety was reporting on Tuesday that it has 34 inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19. Foothills Correctional has a capacity of 858 inmates, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.
Bull said the measures are the best the department can do at this point, saying it is doing everything it can.
Caldwell County reported on Tuesday 19 positive cases of the virus, with 12 of those residents having recovered.
Catawba County reported two new cases, with a total of 38 positive cases on Tuesday. It has had one death related to the virus, according to Catawba County Public Health.
Iredell County reported its second death related to COVID-19 on Tuesday and a total of 70 positive cases of the virus, according to the Statesville Record & Landmark.
Buncombe County reported 38 positive cases of the virus on Monday. It has had three deaths related to COVID-19.
The state reported there has been 108 deaths associated with COVID-19 and 5,024 positive cases of the virus across the state.
For questions about COVID-19, call the Burke County Public Information line at 828-764-9388 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at www.burkenc.org/COVID-19. For help in getting community resources, contact the Burke County volunteer coordinator at 828-764-9383 or at Melis sa.estep@burkenc.org.
