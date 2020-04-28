LENOIR — Five people are facing charges after police say they stole a lawnmower from a business and led police on two chases early Saturday morning.
Christopher James Fuller, 31, of 504 Orchard Lane in Belmont; Savana Alaina Rae Stines, 18, of 413 Homestead Drive in Belmont; Sidney Gaither Hayes, 34, of 111 Cindy Lane in Gastonia; Mendy Lajean Harris, 35, of 120 Ellis Road in Gastonia; and Jonny Wayne Jr. Mote, 36, of 1215 Cardinal Drive in Gastonia, all were charged with one count each of felony possession of stolen goods and misdemeanor violation of governors order, according to a release from the Lenoir Police Department.
Fuller, Hayes and Mote also all received one felony count each of felony larceny, and Fuller and Hayes also were charged with felony flee to elude arrest, the release said.
The charges came more than a week after two lawn mowers were reported stolen from Corriher Tractor Inc. on Wilkesboro Boulevard on April 15. The stolen property was valued at $18,112.79, the release said.
An officer with the department was keeping frequent checks on the property when when they spotted two trucks pull out from the property next door to the business at 12:59 a.m. Saturday.
The first truck, a 2020 white Chevrolet Silverado, was pulling a trailer with a zero-turn mower on it. The second truck, a 2020 white Dodge Ram, was pulling a trailer with two zero-turn mowers on it.
The officer tried to stop the vehicles, but they didn’t stop and increased their speed, according to the release. Once they reached the intersection of Wilkesboro Boulevard and Hickory Boulevard, the trucks split up, but officers followed both vehicles.
Eventually, the chases left Lenoir city limits and the pursuits were taken over by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, the release said.
The Dodge truck was stopped near Exit 24 off U.S. 321 after stop sticks were deployed. Hayes was determined to be driving the truck, with Mote and Harris both passengers in the vehicle.
LPD deployed stop sticks while the Chevrolet truck still was in city limits, but only one trailer tire was deflated. CCSO also took over this chase, ultimately stopping the vehicle when it ran out of gas near Exit 20 on U.S. 321, the release said.
Fuller was driving the Chevrolet, with Stines as a passenger in the vehicle.
More charges are anticipated because of surveillance video from Corriher Tractor from the April 15 case, the release said. The recovered stolen property was valued at $29,000.
Hayes and Fuller both received $50,000 secured bonds, while Stines, Harris and Mote received $25,000 secured bonds, according to the release. The investigation is continuing.
